Ghana: Ashaiman MCE Assures of Security

Residents of Adentan in the Greater Accra Region have urged government to establish more schools in the area to improve the quality of education in the municipality.

According to them, there was so much pressure in existing schools leading to overcrowding and poor academic performance.

They expressed their frustrations at a Town Hall Meeting organised by Adentan Municipal Assembly on Thursday.

The meeting was to afford the assembly the opportunity to disseminate local government programmes to residents to chart a new path for the area moving forward.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Adentan, Mr Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, in response to this, said, government was putting measures in place to improve education in the area to address the challenges of overcrowding.

He said the assembly had supplied 500 dual desks worth GH100, 000 to support some schools in the area to ensure effective teaching and learning.

Mr Adumuah said that, land was a major constraint in the area and that he was working hard to secure a place for more schools to be established.

According to Mr Adumuah, the people of Adentan understood education that was why most parents had enrolled their wards in the about 200 private schools in the area.

Mr Adumuah said, government was upgrading some selected roads in the area including Sraha, Ashaley Botwe and New Legon roads to ensure the area got a fair share of government developmental projects.

He therefore assured the people of the assembly's commitment in working hard to improve their living standards.

The Member of Parliament of Adentan Constituency, Mr Asamoah Buabeng urged the members of the community to participate in the upcoming referendum to vote for their MCEs to ensure accountability.

He said in doing this the focus of local government would improve since the MCEs would have to compete with other MCEs based on their parties stressing that, this would push them to work harder.