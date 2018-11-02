Ghana: Top Nigerian Stars for Tema Open Draughts Dec. 7

A crack assemblage of Nigerian players are set to storm Ghana to take part in the forthcoming Tema Open Draughts Championship slated for the Community 5 playing grounds on December 7.

The two-day potentially explosive contest will feature Nigeria's Doubra, Dafa, Toyin and Reuben - all of whom are highly revered names in the sport.

The West African neighbours have promised to give their Ghanaian counterparts a good run for their money and ultimately swagger away with the undisclosed top prize.

Expectantly, the competition will have local giants like George Afrifa (Kickway), NiiAyi, Abu National, Evans Koranteng (Ortega), Richard Osei Kwame (Computer), Derrick Eshun, Vigourman, Escobar, David and many other composed players across the country.

According to Adansi, a former Tema champion - who is one of the competition's organisers, preparations for the high-profile event have already commenced.

"We want to stage a glamorous competition and so we have started putting things together already. The event has taken an international dimension with the participation of our Nigerian brothers and things should be done more professionally, this time around," he said.

Though they are yet to set parameters for the competition, co-organisers - Alhaji Kasim Gariba and Frank Aboagye, have warned that players who report late for the contest face disqualification.