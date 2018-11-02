2 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Cabbie Remanded for Illegally Possessing Pistol, 'Wee'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Castro Zangina-Tong

Mr. Jesus Nii Amu Doodo, a 39-year-old taxi driver, has been remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court "11" for allegedly possessing a foreign pistol with five rounds of ammunition and 10 wraps of dried leaves believed to be "wee".

The accused has again been charged with threat of death and causing unlawful damage to a car belonging to a businessman at the Peace Village, near Amasaman in the Ga West municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

His plea was not taken when he was put in the dock on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, and the judge, Mrs. Priscilla Dapaah Mireku remanded him until November 15, 2018, for continuation.

Presenting the facts, Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo said that the complainant, Nii Amu Doodo, a resident of Sowutuom, in the Ga Central municipality, went to survey their family land at the Peace Village on October 10, 2018.

He said that accused together with two other persons who are at large, traced him (complainant) on a motorcycle and without any provocation, Jesus (accused) started firing into the complainant's car, but he managed to escape unhurt and reported the matter to the police for investigation.

The prosecutor said the police had information during investigation that it was accused who organised the other two persons to kill Nii Amu Doodu (complainant) as a result of a family land dispute.

He said that surveillance was mounted leading to the arrest of the suspected criminal from his hideout at the Peace Village.

"When a search was conducted on the accused, one foreign pistol with five rounds of ammunition and 10 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drug were retrieved from him," Inspector Dosso told the court.

According to prosecution, Jesus Doodo later told the police during interrogation that he acquired the weapon through one Mohammed for landguard operations, and use the "wee" as medicine to treat his sickness.

Meanwhile, the police have taken the dried leaves to the forensic laboratory for examination and report.

Ghana

Cycling - Tough Start for Ghana At Tour Du Faso

The national cycling team, the Golden Pedals are gradually warming up into the Tour Du Faso international cycling… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.