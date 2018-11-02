Ghana: Cabbie Remanded for Illegally Possessing Pistol, 'Wee'

Mr. Jesus Nii Amu Doodo, a 39-year-old taxi driver, has been remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court "11" for allegedly possessing a foreign pistol with five rounds of ammunition and 10 wraps of dried leaves believed to be "wee".

The accused has again been charged with threat of death and causing unlawful damage to a car belonging to a businessman at the Peace Village, near Amasaman in the Ga West municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

His plea was not taken when he was put in the dock on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, and the judge, Mrs. Priscilla Dapaah Mireku remanded him until November 15, 2018, for continuation.

Presenting the facts, Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo said that the complainant, Nii Amu Doodo, a resident of Sowutuom, in the Ga Central municipality, went to survey their family land at the Peace Village on October 10, 2018.

He said that accused together with two other persons who are at large, traced him (complainant) on a motorcycle and without any provocation, Jesus (accused) started firing into the complainant's car, but he managed to escape unhurt and reported the matter to the police for investigation.

The prosecutor said the police had information during investigation that it was accused who organised the other two persons to kill Nii Amu Doodu (complainant) as a result of a family land dispute.

He said that surveillance was mounted leading to the arrest of the suspected criminal from his hideout at the Peace Village.

"When a search was conducted on the accused, one foreign pistol with five rounds of ammunition and 10 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drug were retrieved from him," Inspector Dosso told the court.

According to prosecution, Jesus Doodo later told the police during interrogation that he acquired the weapon through one Mohammed for landguard operations, and use the "wee" as medicine to treat his sickness.

Meanwhile, the police have taken the dried leaves to the forensic laboratory for examination and report.