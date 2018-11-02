Ghana: Accra Snr.open Tennis Forms Out

Tournament Coordinator for this year's Accra Seniors Open tennis championship, Mr Peter Annan has announced that registration forms for the competition have been released for sale.

He has therefore advised players interested in taking part in the 16th edition of the tournament to visit the Accra Lawn Tennis Club, Stadium Club and other clubs around the country to obtain copies to register.

The Championship is slated for Monday, November 26 to Saturday, December 8.

He told the Times Sports yesterday thatparticipants will compete in categories such as Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Men 30+ Singles, Men 40+ Singles, Men 40+ Doubles and Men 50 + Singles.

The rest are Men 50+ Doubles, Men 60+ Singles, Men 60+ Doubles, Men 70+ Singles, Men 70+ Doubles, Professionals Singles and Professionals Doubles.

Mr Annan explained that forms for the singles event are being sold for GH¢20 with that of the doubles event going for GH¢30. Professional singles would also be charged GH¢30 while doubles would pay GH¢40.

The 16th edition of the longest running local championship will be sponsored by Japan Motors (headline sponsor), SIC-Life, VRA, All Afra Electricals, WiencoGh, Voltic Mineral Water, Accra City Hotel, Goil, Bank of Africa, Alisa Hotel and Akai House Clinic.

The rest are Atlantic Group, EcobankGh, De-Simone, Babolat Sports Tema and Chrispod Power.