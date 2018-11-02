2 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Man Attempted Killing Mother At Osubeto

Police in Koforidua in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for a 54-year-old man, who attempted to kill his 72-year-old mother at Osubeto, near Okorase. Kwadwo Adu fled after inflicting machete wounds on his mother, Vida Ofeibea.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said some neighbours heard Offeibea crying for help and they went and saved her from further injuries.

He said on October 31, at around 7:15am, Gyampo, a farmer, who resides at Osubeto Gardens near Okorase, accompanied by other people, reported the incident to the police."

DSP Tetteh indicated that when Gyampo heard Offeibea crying, and she and other people went to rescue her, they saw Adu inflicting cutlass wounds on the mother.

DSP Tetteh said when the police went to the scene, they saw pool of blood on the ground, and they were told that the victim had been rushed to Regional Hospital Koforidua for treatment.

The Police PRO said that when the police went to the hospital, they found Offeibea on admission with the head and hands bandaged.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh indicated that the medical officer on duty, Dr. Samuel Asante, told the police that the victim had deep wounds on both hands, neck and the head, and a statement of the victim was taken.

He appealed to the public to assist the police arrest the suspect, saying that the police has begun investigations into the natter.

