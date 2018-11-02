Ghana: MTN Rewards External Partners

MTN Ghana has rewarded departments under the company and external partners for their excellent customer services which have placed the company as a leading telecommunication company in the country.

They were presented with plaque, citation and cash prices.

The departments awarded were Sales and Distribution Division, Enterprise Business Division, Mobile Financial Services, Marketing, Corporate Services, Capital Projects Group, Human Resource Division, Network Group, Information Systems Division, Finance and Services, Business Risk Management Division and Call Centres of the company.

Among the external partners who operate in the area of Human Resource, Information Technology, Media and Marketing Services are Ison BPO International, Reliance Personnel Services, Rakes, Insight HR, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Techno Tree, B System and Rancard Convergence.

The rest are United Pensions Trust, Jumo Ghana Limited, Dream Oval Nsano, Hubtel, Econet Media Cellulant, and Ayo Intermediaries and Innova DBB.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh in his address said customer service remained at the heart of his outfit.

He said one common thing that transcends successful business across the world was good customer care.

Mr Adadevoh said good customer care was necessary to gain the confidence and loyalty of customers, adding that "good customer care leads to referrals".

The MTN Ghana CEO stressed that good customer care would continue to be at the heart of the operations of MTN Ghana.

Mr Adadevoh paid glowing tribute to the departments and the external partners for their outstanding performance which had placed MTN Ghana at an enviable position in the telecommunication industry in Ghana.

The Customer Service Executive of MTN Ghana, Jemima Kotei Walsh for her part said "customer service remained the core of our business".

She said good customer presented opportunity for a company to receive feedback from customers.

Madam Walsh commended the various department of the company for their hard work and the external partners, stressing that their efforts had created "a distinct pathway for the MTN Ghana to follow".