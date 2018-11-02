1 November 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda Confirms Case of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
(file photo).
By Charles M. Mpagi

Ugandan health authorities have confirmed a case of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever on its border with DR Congo.

Health officials say samples taken from a patient under isolation at the Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital in Kabarole District -- about 100 km from the DRC border-- tested positive for the fever.

Dr Richard Mugahi, the area director of health services said a search for all individuals suspected to have been in contact with the patient was ongoing.

World Health Organisation (WHO) describes Congo Crimean haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) as "a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family.

The virus is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals and is widespread in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Asian countries.

It causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks, with a case fatality rate of 10-40 per cent.

WHO recommends infection control to CCHF patients as those of Ebola and Marburg virus.

The last major outbreak of the virus was confirmed in Uganda in January this year.

Uganda

Govt Losing Billions Due to Inability to Stem Illicit Money - Study

Uganda has lost billions of dollars in recent years from illegal financial flows, including tax evasion, crime, and… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.