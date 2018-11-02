Uganda Confirms Case of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever

Ugandan health authorities have confirmed a case of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever on its border with DR Congo.

Health officials say samples taken from a patient under isolation at the Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital in Kabarole District -- about 100 km from the DRC border-- tested positive for the fever.

Dr Richard Mugahi, the area director of health services said a search for all individuals suspected to have been in contact with the patient was ongoing.

World Health Organisation (WHO) describes Congo Crimean haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) as "a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family.

The virus is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals and is widespread in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Asian countries.

It causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks, with a case fatality rate of 10-40 per cent.

WHO recommends infection control to CCHF patients as those of Ebola and Marburg virus.

The last major outbreak of the virus was confirmed in Uganda in January this year.