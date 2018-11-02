1 November 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Brazilian Soccer Legend Ronaldinho to Visit Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Filipe Fortes/Wikimedia
Ronaldinho.
By Daily Nation

Former Brazilian football superstar Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, commonly known as "Ronaldinho Gaucho" is coming to Kenya.

Nation Sport has established that Ronaldinho -- a brand ambassador of betting firm Betika -- will arrive in Nairobi on November 9 on a three-day visit courtesy of the betting firm

He will thereafter grace a grass roots football match in Kisumu County, mentor upcoming footballers and also open a Betika shop.

"He was super talented but his warm and flashy smile endeared many fans to adore him even of they didn't support his team at the time. His visit will inspire upcoming footballers and allow them to dream big," explained media personality Carol Radull.

The history

Ronaldinho is considered one of the most talented footballers in the history of the game, and certainly of his generation.

He enjoyed a stellar 17-year career playing for top European clubs including Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris St Germain. He is a World Cup winner and Uefa Champions League champion.

Other football stars that have visited Kenya in recent years include ex-Liverpool star Bruce Grobbelaar, Nigerian Yakubu Ayegbeni, Frenchmen Thierry Henry and Robert Pires and German World Cup winner Lothar Mattheäus.

Kenya

Rain or Shine, Grain Banks Help Kenyan Farmers Beat Trade Cartels

For a farmer who has repeatedly suffered poor harvests due to inadequate rains, Silas Kirimi was surprised to find… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.