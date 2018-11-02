Zimbabwe: Guti's Daughter Drags Hubby to Court Over Domestic Violence

Zaoga Forward in Faith founder, Ezekiel Guti's daughter has hauled his husband before the Harare Magistrates Court over domestic violence.

Guti's daughter, Ethanim Perfect Munamato Nyajeka (29) dragged her husband Lindsay Nyajeka (35) accusing him of pointing a gun at her following a domestic dispute.

The husband denied the charge saying on the day in question, he had no gun with him.

Nyajeka's lawyer, Jonathan Samkange told the court that the complainant (Guti's daughter), who was not available at the court today was trying to manipulate evidence against his client.

"The complainant is not in court now and what she is trying to do is to manipulate evidence against the accused person, The complainant is the one who is in charge of all church papers and now she wants to make it as if the accused was in possession of a gun," said Samkange.

It is state's case that sometime in December last year while at their Glen Lorne homestead, the accused pointed a gun at his wife following a domestic dispute.

On another date in the same month of December, the accused person "negligently or recklessly discharged a firearm or caused the discharge of firearms."

On the third count, Nyajeka is accused of domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted his wife with open arms, fits and feet all over her body.

Devoted Nyagano appeared on behalf of the state.

The matter was postponed to 17 November 2018 for trial.