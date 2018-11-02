Malawi Police Forcibly Evict Ex-Myps From War Memorial Pillar

1 November 2018

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police has forcibly evicted ex-Malawi Young Pioneers (MYPs) who had been camping at a war memorial pillar in the Capital City's Area 18 to force the government pay them K1.6 billion pension arrears.

Leader of the group Franco Chirembo confirmed armed police accompanied by police chased them away from the place they have been camping for a year now, saying the law enforcers used excess force against people who were not armed.

"Tell them we are not cowards; we will now camp at Capital Hill in the coming days because that is where our money is. We will not surrender. We are now going to capture Capital Hill," said the highly charged Chirembo.

President Peter Mutharika is expected to lead the nation in the coming days to remember those who died during the first and the second world wars.

The place has also the statue of Kamuzu Banda, the first president of the country who was also the commander-in-chief of the paramilitary wing then of the Malawi Congress Party, the MYP.

A visit to the place showed that the grass shacks which the ex-MYPs had been using for a year as their homes had been completely destroyed and armed police were guarding the place.

There was no immediate comment from the government.

