Malawi: Harmony Music Ministry Back With Total Praise Concert

Renowned Seventh Day Adventist Harmony music ministries has organized a day long music concert dubbed total praise music concert to be held at Sunny Side church in Blantyre this coming Saturday.

Harmony Music Ministries Chairperson Chimwemwe Kamuyango said the concert has been organized to reach out to Christians with massage of hope.

"We have decided to have this concert with the purpose of reaching to many Malawians both Adventist and non-Adventists. We have the message of hope for all the people because the world is facing difficult circumstances that we can handle and those we cannot handle. This is one way of adhering to the great commission of preaching the gospel to the world," said Kamuyango.

Kamuyango said a total praise concert and the message is to let people know that Christ is always there to give relief to the afflicted souls

"As Harmony Music Ministry we have been singing for years but it has been a long time since we performed at a concert and especially owning a concert. We have decided to have this so that people should remember that we still have Harmony but also reinforce the vibe that we had in the past," he said

Kamuyango added "Many people know only Chipata song but we have a lot of songs that people will like. Knowing that we want to reach out to many people, we are implementing a project going on so that people should appreciate the old and new songs of the group. We want to invite all the people around Blantyre to come to Sunnyside church to enjoy this free concert."

The concert will be supported by Press On, Randy Nansungwi and Tamando Chokhotho.

Harmony Music Minitsry which is under Kabula SDA Church was founded in 2004