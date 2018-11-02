1 November 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Dillish Mathews and Oteya Nominated At Ugandan Style Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rukee Kaakunga

Namibia has once again been nominated at the annual Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) which take place every year in Uganda.

The nominations were bagged by businesswoman, brand ambassador and influencer Dillish Mathews and award-winning singer Oteya. The two stand to be awarded top honours in the categories most stylish female celebrity of the year and most stylish female artiste respectively.

Mathews was ecstatic about her nomination, telling The Namibian that this is not the first time her manager had applied for her to be considered for a nomination at these awards. "We've tried entering before and were not successful but decided to try again and here we are," she said.

Having made a big impact on the continental scene when she won the 'Big Brother Africa' reality television contest in 2013, the enterprising beauty is hopeful to do it once again.

"It's always a great feeling to fly Namibia's flag high outside the country, so I'm excited for what the awards have in store for me," she said.

"Every nominee on this list is not just creating, but also tapping deeply into the business potential of what they have," Brian Ahumuza, ASFAs founder, said at an exclusive cocktail event last Saturday where the nominees were announced.

The ASFAs have been taking place for five years and will return for a sixth edition on 7 December at the Kampala Serena Hotel in Uganda's capital.

While Mathews said that she'll "most probably" fly out to Kampala for the awards, Oteya wasn't sure, adding that it will all depend on her bookings in December.

Namibia

Teachers Union Accuses University of Breaching Strike Rules

Management at the University of Namibia (Unam) has been accused of violating the rules of engagement in the current… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.