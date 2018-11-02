Namibia has once again been nominated at the annual Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) which take place every year in Uganda.

The nominations were bagged by businesswoman, brand ambassador and influencer Dillish Mathews and award-winning singer Oteya. The two stand to be awarded top honours in the categories most stylish female celebrity of the year and most stylish female artiste respectively.

Mathews was ecstatic about her nomination, telling The Namibian that this is not the first time her manager had applied for her to be considered for a nomination at these awards. "We've tried entering before and were not successful but decided to try again and here we are," she said.

Having made a big impact on the continental scene when she won the 'Big Brother Africa' reality television contest in 2013, the enterprising beauty is hopeful to do it once again.

"It's always a great feeling to fly Namibia's flag high outside the country, so I'm excited for what the awards have in store for me," she said.

"Every nominee on this list is not just creating, but also tapping deeply into the business potential of what they have," Brian Ahumuza, ASFAs founder, said at an exclusive cocktail event last Saturday where the nominees were announced.

The ASFAs have been taking place for five years and will return for a sixth edition on 7 December at the Kampala Serena Hotel in Uganda's capital.

While Mathews said that she'll "most probably" fly out to Kampala for the awards, Oteya wasn't sure, adding that it will all depend on her bookings in December.