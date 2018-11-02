2 November 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: 9Mobile Announces Judges for 2018 Photography Contest

The telecommunications company, 9Mobile, has announced the three-member judging panel for its 2018 Photography Competition with the theme, "9ja: My Grind, My Hustle."

The creative photographer, Kola Oshalusi; documentary photographer, Bernard Kalu and award-winning photo-journalist, Aisha Augie-Kuta, are this edition's judges. While making the announcement, 9Mobile's Director, Brand and Experience, Elvis Ogiewanye revealed that the judges had been selected through a rigorous process to ensure professionalism in the evaluation process.

He added that from the pool of entries received, internal reviewers will pre-approve images based on the entry criteria which will be shared to the voting public to select 100 images. From these, the judging panel will select top three images which will be announced on November 27.

