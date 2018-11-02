Gorinchem — A vessel named "Cabinda", currently being built at the Dutch shipyard Damen Shipyards in Singapore, arrives in Angola after the completion of the Cabinda and Soyo maritime passenger terminal works.

The information was provided by the director general of the Maritime and Port Institute of Angola (IMPA), Nazareth Neto, during a meeting in Gorinchem, Netherlands, with those officials for Africa of Damen Shipyards.

Nazareth Neto, who accompanies the Minister of Transport, Ricardo D'Abreu, during his visit to the Netherlands, reported that efforts are being made so that the contractors can complete the works of Cabinda and Soyo as soon as possible.

Transport Minister Ricardo D'Abreu maintains a busy agenda in the Netherlands, having Tuesday and today (Wednesday) visited the facilities of the companies Van Oord, the world leader in maritime contracts, "APM Terminals" and Porto of Rotterdam.

Minister Ricardo Viegas D'Abreu spoke about the projects and programs of the transport sector, so as to stimulate more investment in Angola for the businessmen of that European country, which exports fruits and vegetables to 150 countries in the world, imports from 107 countries and produces annually fruit and vegetables worth three billion euros, being, for example, the world's largest tomato producer.