Malawi: Airtel Bandulo Bandulo Winner to Build House With K1m Prize Money

By Wanangwa Mtawali

Aniya Phone, winner of the 10th draw of the MK1 million Airtel Bandulo Bandulo competition intends to make very good use of the money by building herself a good house.

Aniya, 25, who lives at Ngozi in Salima District, says she is a poor subsistence farmer who struggles to raise her three children after her husband divorced her early this year and bolted to South Africa and this MK1 million from Airtel is God send.

She bought a WhatsApp data bundle and was thrilled when she was told she had become an overnight millionaire.

The cheque was presented to her by Nixon Makawa, Airtel Zone Business Manager for Salima, Nkhotakota, Dowa and Ntchisi. She becomes the second woman to win the prize after Eluby Njati, who does her business at Ntonda in Ntcheu District.

So far, the Bandulo Bandulo promotion has seen 20 Airtel subscribers winning the MK1 million with 2,800 winning MK10,000 and 4G Mifi Routers.

Speaking during the 10th draw in Lilongwe early this week, Airtel Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Norah Chavula Chirwa urged more of the company's customers to participate in the promotion, saying there are four more draws ahead.

