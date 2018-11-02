Photo: The Herald

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader prophet Walter Magaya.

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder and leader, Prophet Walter Magaya is currently at Harare Magistrates Court with unconfirmed reports indicating that he will be answering to charges of selling medicine without a license.

Magaya caused a stir early this week when he announced during his Sunday service that he had found an HIV/AIDS cure named Aguma Onco.

Following widespread condemnation from both the government and HIV/Aids advocacy groups, Magaya later apologized for rushing to announce his discovery without going through the legal procedures including conducting clinical tests.