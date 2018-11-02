2 November 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Magaya to Appear in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader prophet Walter Magaya.
By Shorai Murwira

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder and leader, Prophet Walter Magaya is currently at Harare Magistrates Court with unconfirmed reports indicating that he will be answering to charges of selling medicine without a license.

Magaya caused a stir early this week when he announced during his Sunday service that he had found an HIV/AIDS cure named Aguma Onco.

Following widespread condemnation from both the government and HIV/Aids advocacy groups, Magaya later apologized for rushing to announce his discovery without going through the legal procedures including conducting clinical tests.

Zimbabwe

430,000 Zimbabweans Food Insecure

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Zimbabwe has begun the implementation of its Lean Season Assistance… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.