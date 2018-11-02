2 November 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Renewing Mangudya's Contract an Insult to Suffering Masses - MDC

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya.
By Jeoffrey Ncube

The Movement for Democratic Change has blasted government's decision to renew Dr John Mangudya's term as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) saying its an insult to the suffering masses of Zimbabwe.

This comes after the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, George Charamba announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was about to renew Mangudya's contract for a second dance at the helm of the central bank.

Responding to Charamba's remarks, MDC National Spokesperson Jacob Mafume said Mangudya had already provided for himself a resignation clause in a contract he signed with the public when he introduced bond notes.

"In any case he has already provided for himself a resignation clause in a contract he signed with the public. Mangudya pledged to resign if his creature known as the bond note failed, the authorities must just remind him of this pledge as opposed to rewarding him for mediocrity, incompetence and the arrogance he displayed when he was warned against the bond notes.

"To date the bond notes has created distortions on the market sending signals in the financial sector that have driven the price of the US dollars sky rocketing, creating multiple exchange rates ultimately driving out good money and creating a multi-pricing situation in Zimbabwe," said Mafume.

He added that Charamba is praising a man whose ideas and conduct are at the centre of destruction of the Zimbabwean economy adding that as a party, they were against Mangudya's continued stay in office even for a single extra day.

Zimbabwe

430,000 Zimbabweans Food Insecure

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Zimbabwe has begun the implementation of its Lean Season Assistance… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.