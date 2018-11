African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights Wednesday highlighted the progress made by Angola in the fields of human… Read more »

To get to this point, Angola beat Ukraine (4-0), Spain (1-0), but lost 1-2 to Haiti.

SAN Juan De Los Lagos — The National Amputee Football Team are playing this Thursday afternoon with Italy for the eighth final of the World Cup taking place in Mexico.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.