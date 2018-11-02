2 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Court Orders Registration of Utm As Political Party

By Wongani Chiuta

The High Court in Blantyre has ordered the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties not to continue withholding the registration of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) of President Peter Mutharika's political ally-turned-nemesis Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

The registration of UTM was rejected because the Movement opted to register using its abbreviation of 'UTM' instead of the full name which is 'United Transformation Movement'.

However, lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta, representing Chilima, argued that it was illogical for the registrar to base his decision on information not provided by the applicants saying, besides, the movement was not granted a chance to be heard as required by rules of natural justice.

Presiding judge John Chirwa in his determination quashed the reasons by deputy registrar of political parties Chikumbutso Namelo that they cannot registrar the movement's use of the abbreviation instead of a full name as undemocratic.

The Court said UTM can be registered as such and ordered Registrar of Political Parties that UTM should be duly registered as a political party within seven days.

The court judgement on the UTM registration will a precede a fundraising dinner and dance the movement has organised at Comesa Hall tonight dubbed Kuwala Night.

