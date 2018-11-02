30 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Angop Committed to Multimedia Production

Luanda — Angola News Agency (ANGOP) is committed to multimedia production with a view to ensuring pay-distribution service.

The pledge comes from the company's CEO, Josué Salusuva Isaías.

Josué Isaias was speaking at the luncheon offered to the workers and guests on Tuesday to mark the ANGOP's 43rd anniversary, on 30 November.

The commitment includes the new Angop portal and the continuation of implementation of Angop editorial line, under the guidance of the Government.

He also spoke of the approval of the new organisational structure of the Administration for the Contents, swapping of journalists, permanent training of journalists, technicians and administrative.

The CEO also pledged to continue negotiating with the suppliers for the construction of the Angop's headquarters.

He recalled that the new Board's first year in the office has been marked by efforts focused on organisation and restructure of the company.

Based on deep study of the current situation, he said, it was possible to determine and address the issues as well as set strategies for their achievement according to the priorities.

Among the matters tackled by the new board, the CEO mentioned some results achieved in areas such as the physical presence of employees and readjustment of salaries.

The CEO called on Angolan professionals to reinforce performance, responsibility and strict discipline in fulfilling the timetable, as part of their commitment to the common cause.

In turn, the minister of Media, João Melo, who wished happiness to all workers, said that he counted on the everyone's commitment so that Angop can play its role within the national social communication system: main information source in the country.

The minister spoke of the need for everyone to work on modernisation and adaptation of ANGOP to the new technological context currently experienced in the country.

The event was preceded by the visit of Media minister João Melo to ANGOP's social centre.

ANGOP was created in July 1975, under Angola National Press Agency (ANAP), but the company did not launch its first telegraphic dispatch until October 30, 1975.

