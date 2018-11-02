South Africa: Cheetahs Make Minor Changes for Munster

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Sunday's PRO14 encounter against Irish side Munster .

Kick-off at the Free State Stadium is scheduled for 16:45.

Smith made a few tweaks to his line-up that beat the Cardiff Blues 21-10 in Bloemfontein last weekend.

Nico Lee is back in the starting XV at inside centre, with William Small-Smith moving to right wing and Rhyno Smith slotting in at fullback in place of Malcolm Jaer.

At No 8, Aidon Davis also replaces the injured Niell Jordaan, while flank Daniel Maartens is new to the bench.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Shaun Venter (captain), 8 Aidon Davis, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 Sinthu Manjezi/Justin Basson, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Abongile Nonkontwana, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Louis Fouche

Munster

15 Mike Haley, 14 Shane Daly, 13 Sammy Arnold, 12 Tyler Bleyendaal (captain), 11 Alex Wootton, 10 Bill Johnston, 9 Alby Mathewson, 8 Arno Botha, 7 Chris Cloete, 6 Fineen Wycherley, 5 Darren O'Shea, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Stephen Archer, 2 Kevin O'Byrne, 1 James Cronin

Substitutes: 16 Mike Sherry, 17 Jeremy Loughman, 18 John Ryan, 19 Sean O'Connor, 20 Gavin Coombes, 21 Duncan Williams, 22 Ian Keatley, 23 Rory Scannell

Source: Sport24