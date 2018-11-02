2 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: England Suffer Late Injury Blow Ahead of Bok Clash

England have suffered a late injury blow ahead of their Twickenham Test against the Springboks on Saturday.

It was confirmed on Friday afternoon that centre Manu Tuilagi , who had been named on the bench for the match, has been ruled out with a groin injury.

Chris Ashton has been drafted in as Tuilagi's bench replacement.

It is the latest in a string of injuries to have disrupted England coach Eddie Jones' preparations for the clash, with reports this week suggesting he had as many as 17 players unavailable through injury and suspension.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00 (SA time).

Teams:

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te'o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (co-captain), 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 George Kruis, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Dylan Hartley (co-captain), 1 Alec Hepburn

Substitutes: 16 Jamie George, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Zach Mercer, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Chris Ashton

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 André Esterhuizen

