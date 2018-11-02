Nigeria: Top 8 Volleyball League Compulsory for All Clubs - Nimrod

2 November 2018

The president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod has said the 2018 Top 8 Volleyball League slated for November 3-10 in Abuja is compulsory for all the clubs as he said any team that fails to participate would be sanctioned.

Addressing the press yesterday in Abuja, the volleyball president said the decision to move the league from Kaduna to Abuja was informed by the recent civil unrest that hit the city of Kaduna.

He explained that after the zonal qualifiers and the round of 16, eight clubs in both male and female categories qualified for the grand finale to be staged at the Indoor Sports hall of the Abuja national stadium.

"Initially, the league management committee decided that we host the top 8 league in Kaduna. The reason was that we were just coming out of the Africa U-21 Boys championship which we hosted in Abuja so there was need to cut down expenses.

"Unfortunately, we are all aware of the civil crisis that enveloped Kaduna recently. Since we need a more conducive environment for the competition to be staged, the committee again decided that we move down to Abuja and the federation endorsed the decision.

"I know some people will ask is there no civil crisis in Abuja?. We just have to move on. We are not going to move the venue again. It will now hold in Abuja from November 3-10," he said.

Nimrod also disclosed that the first three clubs in each category will qualify to represent Nigeria at next year's Africa Club championship.

He, therefore, warned that any club that will fail to attend the top 8 league would miss the opportunity to play in next year's Africa club championship, pay a fine of N200,000 and would be left out of the league in 2019.

"If any club feel they cannot come to Abuja, they will be sanctioned. I am made to understand such club will pay a fine of N200,000 and will be excluded from the league next year.

"Any club that does not participate will miss the opportunity to represent Nigeria in next year's Africa Club championship.

"In addition, such club will miss the opportunity to participate in the CVB Zone 3 tournament which we are hosting in Lagos. It is a competition for only the top 8 clubs," he stated.

