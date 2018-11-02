Nigeria: Presidential Panel Grills Dikko

The chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) and NFF 2nd vice-president Shehu Dikko yesterday appeared before the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

The panel is investigating a case of conspiracy and alleged diversion of public funds at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Dikko later signed an undertaking to return after a CAF assignment this week.

Earlier yesterday, while speaking to Daily Trust, Dikko said he was not aware of an invitation to appear before the Panel on Tuesday, saying, "I don't know about that."

The NFF officials invited for the panel however accused the Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung of being behind the investigation upon findings.

It will be recalled that the seven NFF officials were invited to appear before the panel on Tuesday morning, but they failed to show up.

The officials were NFF vice-presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko, NFF finance director Mohammed Cheku, Alizor Chuks of the marketing department, NFF executive committee member Ahmed Yusuf 'Fresh' as well former executives - Chris Green and Sunday Dele Ajayi.

It was further gathered that the panel was not notified by the officials they will not turn up.

Our correspondent also gathered that a letter was sent from the NFF secretariat by the Secretary General, Muhammed Sanusi requesting that the appointment be deferred till after the 2019 AFCON qualifier in South Africa on November 17 because all the officials were not readily available.