2 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ahmed Kathrada's Nephew and Grandnephew Killed During Attempted Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

The nephew of late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada and his son, who was a Muslim cleric, were shot after an attempted house robbery in Schweizer-Reneke in the North West on Thursday night.

"Everybody is in a state of shock," said Ahmed Kathrada Foundation spokesperson Neeshan Balton, who was on his way to the small town for the funeral later on Friday.

Sixty-five-year old Yunus Kathrada, and his 28-year-old son, also Ahmed, were killed in the robbery in Schweizer-Reneke - the late anti-apartheid veteran's birthplace.

Police Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said the cleric had just returned home at 21:00 and was opening the security gate when two people attacked him.

"They shot him in the chest," said Moleko.

His mother Feroza screamed inside the house and her husband tried to run after the attackers.

"The other suspect shot him in his head and he died on the scene," she said.

Kathrada's grandnephew died in hospital.

His mother was treated for shock.

"The police are working so hard," Moleko said, referring to the investigation to track down the killers.

Their assailants were not able to take anything after Kathrada senior confronted them, but will face two charges of murder and one of attempted robbery if apprehended.

Source: News24

South Africa

Malusi Gigaba's Week From Hell

No matter how badly your week is going, it can't be worse than the one Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is having. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.