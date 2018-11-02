Cameroon: Sambo Internal Training Camp

The last lap of their visit took them to AFCON project sites and host hotels in Douala yesterday. Read more »

The Sambo national team is expected to begin an internal training camp ahead of the 2018 World Championship in Bucharest, Romania. A total of 15 sambo athletes have been training in an external camp for over 40 days. Ten athletes will be selected to represent Cameroon in the World Champions which will run from November 8 to 12, 2018. Cameroon qualified for the World Championship as African champions in the men's category and vice in the men's series.

