Cameroon: 2019 WAFCON - Indomitable Lionesses Poised for Victory

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon are expected to travel to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire this weekend where they will continue with preparations for the upcoming 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana. After ending a three-week camp at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo, the team is ready for the journey to Abidjan.

While in Camp, the Lionesses trained twice daily and also played several friendly matches with some local clubs. The Lionesses ended their fifth training camp with a 4-0 victory over a local team. The team is expected to train in Côte d'Ivoire for at least ten days before heading for Ghana.

Before leaving the country, Head Coach Joseph Ndoko will publish the list of 23 players who will defend the colours of Cameroon in Ghana. Two foreign-based players- FC St. Malo (France) midfielder, Grace Ngock Yango and Be?ikta? J.K. forward, Ada Jacquette of Ahmet Sport (Turkey) joined the rest of the team on Wednesday October 31, 2018.

They joined Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene who plays for FC CSKA Moscow who is already in camp. That brings the number of professional players in camp to three. The rest are expected to join the group latest on Monday, November 5, 2018.

While in Côte d'Ivoire Coach Ndoko and his team will be working out winning strategies in order to ensure the best performance in the competition. The objective of the team is to win the trophy and secure a ticket for the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France in 2019. Cameroon will play in Group A with Algeria, Mali and hosts Ghana.

The Indomitable Lionesses will play their first match against Mali on December 17, 2018 at the Accra Stadium. The tournament also doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup in France.