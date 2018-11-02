Cameroon: AFCON 2019 Hosting - Cameroon's Security Mobilisation Appreciated

Prime Minister Philemon Yang on November 1, 2018 had talks with a delegation of the visiting CAF-FIFA security inspection mission.

The leader of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and the world's football governing body (FIFA) se curity inspection mission to Cameroon, Djibrilla Hima Hamidou has expressed appreciation at the strong security mobilisation in Cameroon in preparation for the hosting of Africa Cup of Nations competition (AFCON) 2019. He spoke in Yaounde on November 1, 2018 after a working session with Prime Minister, Head of Government Philemon Yang.

The discussions at the Prime Minister's Office came at the end of the inspection mission's visit to stadia and other infrastructures that will host the Africa Cup of Nations competition in Cameroon in June 2019. Djibrilla Hima Hamidou told the press after their discussions that they discussed with all security stakeholders in relation to the competition.

He said the security domain has two aspects. One of the aspects is security in the stadia and the other one is global security in the country. "We noticed a strong mobilisation of security forces and all security stakeholders in Cameroon," he disclosed. The inspection mission equally used the occasion to give advice on some aspects where they noticed shortcomings.

This, the mission leader explained, was because they undertook the visits with experts. The CAF-FIFA security inspection mission visited the stadia, other infrastructure and discussed with security stakeholders in the economic capital, Douala before flying for the working session with the Prime Minister.

They were accompanied to the Prime Minister's Office by Cameroon's Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mpkatt, among other officials.