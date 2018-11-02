2 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Senegalese Ace Double Tyson Set for Face-to-Face With Gambia-Based Wrestler

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Senegalese wrestler Double Tyson is due to stage his first verbal war with his Gambian-based opponent Sai Sai

Senegalese wrestler Double Tyson is due to stage his first verbal war with his Gambian-based opponent Sai Sai.

Signed by Burr Promotions, the fight is expected to be Kaolack-based Double Tyson's second arena bout in Gambia after his first ended with a spanking of African Noir of the country's Armed Forces wrestling club.

A sibling to Kololi-based heavyweight Action, Double reduced Noir to a punching back in a grand combat ending in two minutes.

The duel adds spice to a season already peppered with big bouts as Boy Balla is set to slug it out with France this month as well as the King of the Arena duel between Leket Bu Barra and Hoyantan.

Scheduled for 7th November at the Qcity Olympic Swimming Pool, the Double Tyson-Sai Sai face-to-face will be the wrestlers' latest meeting ahead of their clash.

Meanwhile, promoter Burr has also signed a partnership with the only privately-owned TV station, QTV.

Gambia

Banjul North NAM On European Tour

Hon. Ousman Sillah, National Assembly Member (NAM) for Banjul North Constituency, has started his seven nation European… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.