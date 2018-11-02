Gambia: Banjul North NAM On European Tour

Hon. Ousman Sillah, National Assembly Member (NAM) for Banjul North Constituency, has started his seven nation European tour with a meeting with the Consul General of The Gambia, Prof. Avv Francesco Christina di Santannera, at the Gambian Consulate General in the northern Italian city of Milano, on Wednesday October 31st 2018.

The Banjul North lawmaker had hours of discussion with the Consul General on issues of Gambians in Italy, regarding their status and welfare. He was informed that about fifty thousand Gambians are now in Italy and around eleven thousand have regularized their stay with secure jobs, family, homes, etc., while the remaining thirty nine thousand are without legal documents.

According to Sillah, the meeting was very informative and useful to him in his work as an elected representative of the people; that he is planning to meet with all categories of Gambians to hear their issues during his stay in Italy, for the next six days.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Njie, a Gambian residing in Milan.