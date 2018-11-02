2 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Akker Van Der Merwe Undergoes Minor Procedure

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe has undergone a minor procedure on his knee, but is expected to be fit for the start of Super Rugby 2019 .

Van der Merwe was a standout performer for the Sharks in last weekend's Currie Cup final triumph over Western Province at Newlands.

Named man-of-the-match in the final, there were many who felt that Van der Merwe was deserving of a Springbok call-up for the end of year tour to Europe.

Instead, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus picked 37-year-old Schalk Brits.

With no provincial or franchise rugby on the cards, Van der Merwe has used the time off to rectify a problem with his knee.

It is understood that his knee has been troubling him for some time, and the minor surgery is not expected to hamper his preparations for the start of next year's Super Rugby campaign.

Van der Merwe (27) has three Test caps for the Springboks.

Sport24 contacted the Sharks for further clarity on the injury, with the union confirming that Van der Merwe would be cleared well before the start of Super Rugby pre-season.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Ahmed Kathrada's Nephew and Grandnephew Killed During Attempted Robbery

The nephew of late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada and his son, who was a Muslim cleric, were shot after an attempted… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.