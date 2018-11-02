South Africa: Akker Van Der Merwe Undergoes Minor Procedure

Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe has undergone a minor procedure on his knee, but is expected to be fit for the start of Super Rugby 2019 .

Van der Merwe was a standout performer for the Sharks in last weekend's Currie Cup final triumph over Western Province at Newlands.

Named man-of-the-match in the final, there were many who felt that Van der Merwe was deserving of a Springbok call-up for the end of year tour to Europe.

Instead, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus picked 37-year-old Schalk Brits.

With no provincial or franchise rugby on the cards, Van der Merwe has used the time off to rectify a problem with his knee.

It is understood that his knee has been troubling him for some time, and the minor surgery is not expected to hamper his preparations for the start of next year's Super Rugby campaign.

Van der Merwe (27) has three Test caps for the Springboks.

Sport24 contacted the Sharks for further clarity on the injury, with the union confirming that Van der Merwe would be cleared well before the start of Super Rugby pre-season.

Source: Sport24