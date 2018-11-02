South Africa: Beuran Hendricks Suspended for One Match

Proteas bowler Beuran Hendricks has been found guilty of Clause 6.3.1 (e) of the CSA Code of Conduct and has been suspended for one match.

This makes him ineligible for selection for the Highveld Lions match against the Cape Cobras in the CSA Four-Day Domestic Series to be played at Boland Park from Monday, November 5 to Thursday, November 8, 2018.

This Clause of the CSA Code of Conduct deals with throwing the ball at or near a Participant in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner.

"I have taken into account the fact that Hendricks admitted the offence and has accepted that his actions were wrong and unacceptable," commented CSA Disciplinary Commissioner, Professor Rian Cloete.

"There are, however, aggravating factors that have to be taken into account. Mr. Hendricks did not indicate in his submission that he made any apology to the player involved nor did he show any remorse.

"Therefore, having taken all factors into account, it is important that an effective penalty be imposed and that it is fundamentally important for disciplinary action to correct behaviour. In the circumstances I am satisfied that the appropriate penalty in respect of this offence, which is a level 2 offence, is a suspension for one match without the need, in addition, to impose a fine."

