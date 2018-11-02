South Africa: Gayle Confirmed for First Weekend of SA's MSL

Jozi Stars batting star Chris Gayle will feature in the Mzansi Super League's first weekend when he turns out against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Wanderers on Saturday, November 19 (19:00 start).

Gayle, with his swashbuckling batting style, is arguably one of the best ever limited overs cricketers and is considered the prototype T20 cricket player, holding the distinction of the highest T20 score ever (175 not out).

The 39-year-old West Indian has great history at the 34 000-seating Wanderers, popularly referred to as the "Bull Ring", where he scored the first ever century in the shortest format of the game back in 2007.

"We are excited to have Chris part of this tournament from the start and he is looking forward to linking up with his Jozi Stars teammates," Cricket South Africa Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe, said.

"Seeing the 'World Boss' back in South Africa and playing cricket - we and the fans could not have asked for anything better than one of the most popular players that have ever played the game."

Gayle joins an already formidable line-up at Stars with Proteas marquee superstar bowler Kagiso Rabada, left arm paceman Beuran Hendricks as well as stylish batsman, Reeza Hendricks.

The other international marquee players are Rashid Khan (Durban Heat) Jason Roy (Giants), Eoin Morgan (Tshwane Spartans) and Dwayne Bravo (Paarl Rocks).

South African marquee players for the tournament are Rabada, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir and Quinton de Kock.

Source: Sport24