2 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gayle Confirmed for First Weekend of SA's MSL

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jozi Stars batting star Chris Gayle will feature in the Mzansi Super League's first weekend when he turns out against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Wanderers on Saturday, November 19 (19:00 start).

Gayle, with his swashbuckling batting style, is arguably one of the best ever limited overs cricketers and is considered the prototype T20 cricket player, holding the distinction of the highest T20 score ever (175 not out).

The 39-year-old West Indian has great history at the 34 000-seating Wanderers, popularly referred to as the "Bull Ring", where he scored the first ever century in the shortest format of the game back in 2007.

"We are excited to have Chris part of this tournament from the start and he is looking forward to linking up with his Jozi Stars teammates," Cricket South Africa Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe, said.

"Seeing the 'World Boss' back in South Africa and playing cricket - we and the fans could not have asked for anything better than one of the most popular players that have ever played the game."

Gayle joins an already formidable line-up at Stars with Proteas marquee superstar bowler Kagiso Rabada, left arm paceman Beuran Hendricks as well as stylish batsman, Reeza Hendricks.

The other international marquee players are Rashid Khan (Durban Heat) Jason Roy (Giants), Eoin Morgan (Tshwane Spartans) and Dwayne Bravo (Paarl Rocks).

South African marquee players for the tournament are Rabada, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir and Quinton de Kock.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

D'Banj Postpones Release of New Singles, Mourns Late South African Rapper, HHP

Singer, Dapo Oyebanjo well known as D'banj has shelved the release of his new singles, which were to be dropped… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.