South Africa: Ungerer Set for Pro14 Debut With Kings

New Kings recruit Stefan Ungerer will get a starting berth against PRO14 defending champions, Leinster, at the Nelson Mandela University's Madibaz Stadium on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 14:45 .

Head coach, Deon Davids, has made six changes and one positional switch to the team that lost to Scarlets last week.

Three changes to the backline will see the 24-year-old Ungerer starting in the No 9 jersey to make his PRO14 debut and first appearance in Kings colours since the 2017 Super Rugby season. Godlen Masimla will be on the bench to provide backup at scrumhalf.

A new centre pairing will see Tertius Kruger, who made a good impact from the bench on his debut last weekend, coming in at inside centre to partner with Harlon Klaasen. Berton Klaasen will be on the bench.

Winger Michael Makase will start at right wing, replacing Bjorn Basson, who is unavailable due to personal reasons. The change will see Yaw Penxe switching from the right to left wing for Sunday's match.

Justin Forwood returns to the starting XV in the front row where he will don the No3 jersey.

In another rotational switch, Stephan Greeff will pair up with captain John-Charles Astle in the second row as Schalk Oelofse is rested this week.

A new loose-trio combination sees Martinus Burger joining openside flanker Stephan de Wit and No8 Ruaan Lerm, following the injury to Andisa Ntsila last week.

New faces on the bench will be new recruit, prop Nicolaas "NJ" Oosthuizen, providing front row cover and the return of experienced and versatile second and back rower Andries van Schalkwyk. Cyril-John Velleman also returns to the team to provide back row cover.

"Our hand may have been forced by injuries in certain positions to make some changes, but we have also continued with our rotational system to give players an opportunity," Davids explained.

"This match is an important one for us as we are playing one of the strongest sides in the PRO14. Squad depth is important in this championship and we are happy to be able to select a strong side despite some of the injury setbacks.

"I am looking forward to a hard and exciting match on Sunday, and eagerly await to see my players continuing to show the passion, skill and commitment that we are trying to build in this team."

Kings team:

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Michael Makase, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 Tertius Kruger, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Martin du Toit, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Martinus Burger, 6 Stephan de Wit, 5 JC astle (captain), 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Justin Forwood, 2 Alandre van Rooyen, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Tango Balekile, 17 Lupumlo Mguca, 18 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 19 Andries van Schalkwyk, 20 CJ Velleman, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Berton Klaasen, 22 Meli Rokoua

