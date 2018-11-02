1 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Proteas Women Forced Into 2 Changes Before World T20

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced two changes to the Proteas' ICC Women's World T20 squad that will take place from 09-24 November in the West Indies.

Raisibe Ntozakhe has been replaced by Yolani Fourie, a right-hand off-spinner from Gauteng after she was withdrawn from the squad while she works on remodelling her bowling action.

Saarah Smith has been replaced by Moseline Daniels after she sustained a proximal phalanx basal fracture on her pinkie finger during a practice session on Saturday, 27 October. The injury will take four to six weeks to resolve.

"It's very unfortunate. We feel her pain as one of our squad members who worked extremely hard through the winter to find herself in her very first World Cup. To end it so prematurely for her it's very disappointing and we wish her a speedy recovery and we know that she will make a good come back. She's got a strong head on her shoulders," said coach Hilton Moreeng.

"Going forward now, after a discussion with the rest of the selectors the players coming in for her and Raisibe (Ntozakhe) are Moseline Daniels and Yolani Fourie. They are both suitable replacements, players who have both been to World Cups before so we will have that experience to fall back on and we know that they will be able to add value to the team from game one."

The sixth edition of the ten-team tournament will take place across three venues - Antigua, Saint Lucia and Guyana. It is also the first ever stand-alone women's World T20. South Africa will play in Group A in St Lucia against defending champions West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and World Cup Qualifier winners Bangladesh. Group B comprises Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

D'Banj Postpones Release of New Singles, Mourns Late South African Rapper, HHP

Singer, Dapo Oyebanjo well known as D'banj has shelved the release of his new singles, which were to be dropped… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.