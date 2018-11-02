Morocco: Marrakech International Migration Conference, a 'World Summit' Examining 'Structuring' Matter in International Relations (FM)

Rabat — The international conference on migration scheduled for next December in Marrakech to adopt the Global Compact on Migration is a "world summit" that will address a "structuring" matter in international relations, said, Thursday in Rabat, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita.

Sponsored by the United Nations, the conference, which is expected to be attended by 190 countries, will adopt an international consensus document that will establish the concept of "safe, orderly and regular migration", Bourita told a press conference.

This major event, which is intended to be a "very important" step in addressing the issue of immigration, will bring together between 5,000 and 6,000 participants, in addition to hundreds of journalists, the minister noted.

He also stressed that this meeting will be attended by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, heads of State and government members of the United Nations, as well as a large number of senior officials and experts.

Bourita reiterated, on this occasion, the attachment to the values that determine Morocco's approach to migration, adding that the Kingdom's policy stands out for its voluntarist and responsible aspect.

He recalled that Morocco's policy in this area is based on three main pillars, namely solidarity, responsibility and the international dimension.