Morocco: China's Stance in Favor of UNSC Resolution 2440 Reflects Quality of Chinese-Moroccan Dialogue in International Arena (Ambassador)

Rabat — China's stance in favor of UN Security Council Resolution 2440, adopted on Wednesday by a large majority of its members, reflects the quality of Chinese-Moroccan dialogue in the international arena, said, Friday in Rabat, China's ambassador to Morocco, Li Li.

In an interview with MAP on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and China, Li stressed that in terms of cooperation at the international level, the two countries agree and support each other on several priority issues.

By way of illustration, the Chinese ambassador cited the position of his country, a permanent member of the Security Council, in favor of Resolution 2440, which is part of China's support for United Nations efforts to find a fair solution, accepted by all parties concerned, aimed at a final settlement of this dispute.

In addition, Li noted that Morocco and China are keen to exchange views and maintain fluid channels of communication.

The UN Security Council adopted, on Wednesday by a large majority of its members, resolution 2440 on Moroccan Sahara, which notably stipulates the six-month extension of MINURSO's mandate and once again enshrines the pre-eminence of the Moroccan autonomy initiative.