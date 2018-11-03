3 November 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria/South Africa: Nigerian Fans to Pay N1,500 for Bafana Bafana-Eagles Afcon Qualifier

Nigerian soccer fans hoping to watch the Super Eagles take on South Africa on November 17 will have to pay at least N1,500 for tickets to watch the Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

Though South Africa Football Association (SAFA) earlier announced that ticket prices would be subsidised for the game, their reduced fees might still appear rather high when converted to Naira.

Footballlive.ng learnt as much from reports out The Rainbow Nation, which confirmed that cheapest tickets for the match will be 60 rands, about N1,500; but children under age 12 will pay 10 rands (N250).

After losing the first leg 2-0 in Uyo, Eagles will be out for revenge on November 17 in the Group E reverse fixture against Bayana Bayana, for which tickets have gone on sale at centres across South Africa.

Gambian referee, Bakary Papa Gassama will be in charge of the match day 5 fixture at the famous 'Soccer City' in Soweto.

The 39-year-old ref is regarded among the best on the continent and was among a few Africans selected for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Gassama also handled Nigeria's 3-1 victory over Algeria in Uyo during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria currently leads the group with 9 points from four matches, one ahead of South Africa, who have 8 points from same number of games.

The Super Eagles need just a point to qualify whilst South Africa need all three points to end the hopes of Libya making it to Cameroon 2019.

