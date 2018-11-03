Nigeria: D'Banj Goes On Tour With Afrolavida Music Festival

Something big is going down this Ember Season. It's the Afrolavida Music Festival with 'D'Banj Goes on Tour'. Afrolavida Music Festival is an entertainment event that celebrates and showcases an explosive experience of music, dance and fun like never before.

Headlining this year's event is one of Nigeria's world-class, renowned and award-winning artiste, D'banj popularly known as The Koko Master a.k.a BangaLee.

The Afrolavida Music Festival with D'banj tour kicks off in November 2018, as the DKM Boss is billed to have two countries' tour; Benin Republic, Cotonou and Cyprus. He will be thrilling his ever-growing fans with energetic performances of his hit songs live.

Dbanj has been up and running lately doing shows, tours, appearances and gigs in and out of Nigeria. He also has ongoing collaborations with other African acts which he has all piped down.