Angola: Artisanal Fishing Boosts Economy

Luanda — The subsector of artisanal fishing continues to be the driving force behind the economic and social progress of communities, contributing to food and nutritional security, creating more jobs and raising household incomes, said last Thursday in Luanda, the Angolan minister of Fisheries and the Sea, Victória de Barros.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop on "Participatory Management of the Centre to support the Artisanal Fishing (CAPAS) and Community Integration", she reported that the Executive is committed to giving greater living quality to communities dependent on artisanal fishing by investing in infrastructure to support the sector and in training in good sanitary practices for the handling of fish, which has already brought about visible results.

With the investments that are being made in the acquisition of new cooling and electric equipment of the centres it will be possible to effect better operation of the said centres.

The project coordinator, Victor Barreto, told ANGOP that the project, valued at USD 38 million - a financing from the African Development Bank (80 percent of the total cost) and Angola (20 percent) - aims to combat poverty and hunger by building fishing infrastructures, training and sustainable environmental management.

At the moment, four centres are being built to support artisanal fishing (CAPAS), equipped with solar and public energy and cooling equipment.

These centres are located in the provinces of Benguela, Cuanza Sul, Bengo and Zaire.