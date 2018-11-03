Nigeria Denies Alleged Ill Treatment of Nigerians in Angola

Abuja — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria has deemed false the vídeo circulating in the social networks, showing Nigerian citizens allegedly being ill-treated in Angola.

The statement was made last Wednesday by the spokesman of the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry, George Edokpa, on an interview to journalists in Abuja.

He said the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry advises the public to ignore the video, because it has nothing to do with the alleged ill-treatment of its citizens in Angola.