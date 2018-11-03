2 November 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Court Stops Labour From Embarking On Strike

The National Industrial Court in Abuja on Friday restrained organised labour from proceeding on the nationwide strike scheduled for Nov. 6 over new national minimum wage.

Giving ruling in an ex- parte motion, Justice Kado Sanusi, restrained the NLC and the TUC from embarking on the industrial action pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Sanusi also restrained the NLC, TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum, respondents in the suit from taking steps capable of destroying the subject matter of the suit.

The judge said he granted the application because of the likely devastating effect of the proposed strike on the nation's economy.

The judge fixed hearing for the substantive suit for Nov. 8.

(NAN)

