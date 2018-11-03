3 November 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mliswa Makes Parly Car U-Turn, Demands MP Vehicles From Minister Ncube

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leopold Munhende

Independent legislator for Norton, Temba Mliswa, who once rejected a car under parliament's loan scheme, this week took the lead in demanding his own vehicle and those of opposition MPs.

This was after Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube had told MPs government was delaying purchase of their cars and those of Ministers to allow scarce funds to be channelled towards the country's priority areas.

Mliswa was quick to challenge the Minister saying Ncube erroneously tried to put Ministers and MPs in the same bracket when it was the case that legislators needed their cars more as they have constituency duty to discharge almost immediately.

"Those are two different departments and Members of Parliament have a mandate to ensure that the effective running of the country comes from them. How can they be under-resourced?" Mliswa said.

"... We are only entitled to one car yet they have got a 4 X 4, Mercedes Benz and they are also entitled to cars from parastatals.

"So, can the honourable Minister justify why Members of Parliament are put in the same category when we are expected to perform?"

Ncube said cars for MPs were going to be bought "in the fullness of time" but Mliswa shot back saying MPs could not work according to the Minister's schedule.

"They have a mandate, when are they going to get their cars?" he said.

"Zanu PF members were given cars before the elections and the opposition, including myself do not have cars.

"We cannot have a situation where there was money spent by the ruling party to buy the cars and members of the opposition do not have cars - so it is not balanced."

When he became Zanu PF MP for Hurungwe West 2013, Mliswa said most MPs already owned vehicles and should not have been considered ahead of their constituency needs.

"Some of my colleagues might need a car, but I certainly do not," he said then.

"We have not yet received the Constituency Development Fund and this should have been an opportunity for us to be given an option of helping our constituencies with that money.

"We should have had options instead of a car. I would have liked to use my money to renovate a school or a clinic in my constituency. In fact, why should MPs with cars be offered cars? Why should cattle without ticks be taken to a dip tank?"

Zimbabwe

HIV Cure Claims - Magaya in Court

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya, who recently announced that he has discovered a… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.