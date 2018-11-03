Nigeria: APC Crisis Deepens as Oshiomhole Clears Air on Rivers, Imo, Zamfara

Abuja — The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a deeper dimension yesterday, with the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, clearing the air on contentious issues bordering on the party's gubernatorial primaries in Imo, Rivers, Ogun and Zamfara states.

Oshiomhole announced that the National Working Committee (NWC) had already taken a position and even submitted the names of its candidates for Imo and Ogun states, Senator Hope Uzodimma and Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The national chairman's clarifications came as a rude shock to governors of the states who had remained adamant on their preferred candidates.

At a press conference in Abuja, Oshiomhole gave an account of what he said transpired in Ogun and Imo states, even as he insisted that the party would approach a court of competent jurisdiction to challenge INEC's position as regards the party's candidates for the 2019 elections.

On Rivers, Oshiomhole said the party will respect the Supreme Court's pronouncements that nullified the party's primaries in the state.

He noted: "As a political party, we respect the judiciary, we also appreciate that in truth and in fact, democracy is basically about the celebration of the rule of law and not the rule of might. Based on this fact, which is not a choice, we are obliged to respect the rule of law and at the heart of that is total obedience to the letters and the spirit of judicial findings.

"In a democracy, there are orders that need to be obeyed. Therefore, the judgment of the Supreme Court, from the first page to the last page, is very clear that the court has nullified the ward congresses that were done by my predecessor in Rivers State and also nullified the state and local government congresses that were done in the state because, according to the Supreme Court, those congresses were done in spite of a subsisting court order.

"What is important is that as things stands, the highest court in the land has pronounced that those congresses did not meet the requirements of the law and are therefore not valid. As a law abiding party, we accept the decision of the court and we will call a meeting, in no distant future, of all the stakeholders in Rivers state to prepare them and to put the necessary machinery in place to conduct fresh ward, local government and state congresses in line with the provisions of the constitution of the APC. This we have to do in full obedience to the judgment of the Supreme Court".

On Ogun, he said, "Governor Amosun went back to Abeokuta like others. In fairness to him, he convened a meeting that substantially met the requirements as resolved by the NEC. I talk about substantial compliance because there were people who were supposed to be invited to that meeting that were not invited. These include former senators, former governors or deputy governors but there were many others who were supposed to be invited and were duly invited, hence they substantially complied with the requirements.

"At the meeting, Gov Amosun in his wisdom decided to introduce a third element which did not feature in the resolution of the NEC. He announced that Ogun State was going to adopt consensus and he proceeded to define what in his view constitute a consensus. And having defined it to mean the pronouncement of the governor, he went on to announce who according to him was a consensus candidate, one Akinlade, as the next governor. He proceeded to announce another gentleman as the deputy governor. He went on to proclaim himself as the next senator and also said the current senator in his own zone, Tejuosho, would step aside so that he, Amosun, at the end of his tenure would proceed to the senate. And according to him, this is consensus.

"He went on to announce also that the second senator also from Ogun state would step aside and another gentleman would come in in his place and according to him, this pronouncement is the consensus. Not done".

On Zamfara, Oshionhole said, "Our lawyers have taken up the case. INEC cannot disenfranchise the people and then award Zamfara state to the PDP or any other party".

On Imo, the APC national chairman who specifically called Governor Rochas Okorocha "an embarrassment" to the APC as a party added that he won't help the Imo state governor to build a political dynasty in the Southeast region.

Oshiomhole said, "NWC had met and we have upheld the result of the Gulak committee and we have prepared the name of Senator Hope to be submitted to the INEC.

"If Governor Rochas chose to relocate to the villa and use the ground of villa to try to intimidate me to create a dynasty, I will even on one leg but powered by the truth uphold the best interest of APC members and indeed of APC people in Imo State".

The APC national chairman, however, assured Nigerians that his party will defeat the candidate of the main opposition PDP in the next presidential election.

"We will defeat Atiku the way we have defeated him before," he confidently stated.

Again, Tinubu Meets PMB In Aso Rock

For the second time in three days, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, at the presidential villa.

After the meeting with the president, Tinubu refused to speak to State House correspondents.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered however that the meeting may not be unconnected with Tinubu's appointment as the chairman of the Buhari presidential campaign team.

The campaign council team will be inaugurated in the next few days by President Buhari.