Nigeria: Police Arraign Man for Raping 19-Year-Old Girl

Lagos — A 22-year-old, Afe Ogunbowale, has landed in trouble in Lagos after he allegedly conspired with his friends to lure a 19-year-old girl to his residence and rape her.

It was reported that the incident occurred at Oluwalopeye Street, PPL Bus Stop in Okokomaiko area of Lagos where they reside.

The police have arrested Ogunbowale and charged him before a Lagos court for rape while his two friends are said to be at large.

It was gathered that the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injury in her private part due to forceful entry and was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The matter was then reported to the police in the area who moved in and arrested the suspect while his two accomplices escaped. The matter was transferred to the Gender Section of the Lagos State Police Command for further investigation.

It was learnt that the police found him culpable and he was charged before the Ogba Magistrates' court for conspiracy and rape.

The prosecutor, Mr Christopher John, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence with others now at large.

The magistrate, Mr Peter Nwaka, did not take his plea and ordered him to be remanded in prison custody.

The court also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to DPP for advice.

The matter was adjourned till 12th November, 2018, for the report of DPP to be available.

The police sources said that if the DPP finds him culpable and advised for his prosecution, the matter would be transferred to the high court for trial. If he is found guilty after trial, he may spend up to 10 years in prison for the offence.