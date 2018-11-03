3 November 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: FCTA Advises Against Outrageous School Fees

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Aduge-Ani

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned principals of all public schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against collecting outrageous fees from their students.

Speaking at the 33rd anniversary of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), FCT chapter, held in Abuja, yesterday, secretary for Education Secretariat, Dr Bala Mohammed Liman, stated that the principals must first seek the approvals of their various boards and departments before collecting any charge from the students.

He explained that since his assumption as the new education secretary, he had discovered that the conducts of some school principals were not pleasing, especially in area of school charges, which he described as strange.

"FCT school principals must first seek the permission of their various boards and departments before implementing any form of school charges and must adhere strictly to all laid down instructions."

The education secretary insisted that as principals and head teachers of various schools, their focus should be more on how to add values to the FCT education system, by combining the functions of a classroom teacher, as well as that of an administrator.

Earlier in a remark, the ANCOPSS president, FCT chapter, Alhaji Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, assured the education secretary that there would not be charges in FCT schools, unless the appropriate authorities give the approval.

Abdulrahman commended the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, and the directors in the secretariat for always giving prompt attention to issues that would sustain and promote quality education in the FCT.

Nigeria

Man Rapes Own Mother, Mother-in-Law

A 32-year-old farmer in Kaduna state, Shekari David, who was arrested recently by operatives of the Inspector General of… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.