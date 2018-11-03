Nigeria: FCTA Advises Against Outrageous School Fees

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned principals of all public schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against collecting outrageous fees from their students.

Speaking at the 33rd anniversary of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), FCT chapter, held in Abuja, yesterday, secretary for Education Secretariat, Dr Bala Mohammed Liman, stated that the principals must first seek the approvals of their various boards and departments before collecting any charge from the students.

He explained that since his assumption as the new education secretary, he had discovered that the conducts of some school principals were not pleasing, especially in area of school charges, which he described as strange.

"FCT school principals must first seek the permission of their various boards and departments before implementing any form of school charges and must adhere strictly to all laid down instructions."

The education secretary insisted that as principals and head teachers of various schools, their focus should be more on how to add values to the FCT education system, by combining the functions of a classroom teacher, as well as that of an administrator.

Earlier in a remark, the ANCOPSS president, FCT chapter, Alhaji Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, assured the education secretary that there would not be charges in FCT schools, unless the appropriate authorities give the approval.

Abdulrahman commended the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, and the directors in the secretariat for always giving prompt attention to issues that would sustain and promote quality education in the FCT.