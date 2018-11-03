3 November 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Over 30 Parties Meet INEC Deadline on Candidates' List

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sunday Isuwa

Abuja — Over 30 political parties last night, submitted list of their candidates for the governorship and the State House of Assembly to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) just as the commission ruled out deadline extension.

According to INEC, the submission of candidates' list for the governorship and the State Houses of Assembly election ended yesterday.

The director of Voters' Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, stated this in Abuja, yesterday.

Uzzi's comment came at a time when political parties were struggling to beat INEC deadline to submit the list of candidates.

It was gathered that PDP, APC, African Democratic Party (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) submitted list of their candidates.

It was gathered that while these parties had submitted the list of their candidates, some were still at various stages of completion as at the time of this report.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that about 30 political parties submitted their forms containing the list of their candidates including - Accord Party, Green Party, Kowa Party, who are among the parties waiting to be attended to.

The national chairman of Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDA), Shitu Kabir, said that the party is contesting governorship election in 17 states.

"We just submitted the nomination forms, you can see that because they gave a long time, every party complied. I want to commend the INEC for having this type of timetable that has helped the parties. Everything was peaceful," he said.

An official of the United Progressive Party (UPP) who does not want his name in print said that the party is fielding candidates in 18 states for the governorship election and 179 State House of Assembly seats.

Nigeria

Man Rapes Own Mother, Mother-in-Law

A 32-year-old farmer in Kaduna state, Shekari David, who was arrested recently by operatives of the Inspector General of… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.