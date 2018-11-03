Nigeria: Over 30 Parties Meet INEC Deadline on Candidates' List

Abuja — Over 30 political parties last night, submitted list of their candidates for the governorship and the State House of Assembly to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) just as the commission ruled out deadline extension.

According to INEC, the submission of candidates' list for the governorship and the State Houses of Assembly election ended yesterday.

The director of Voters' Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, stated this in Abuja, yesterday.

Uzzi's comment came at a time when political parties were struggling to beat INEC deadline to submit the list of candidates.

It was gathered that PDP, APC, African Democratic Party (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) submitted list of their candidates.

It was gathered that while these parties had submitted the list of their candidates, some were still at various stages of completion as at the time of this report.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that about 30 political parties submitted their forms containing the list of their candidates including - Accord Party, Green Party, Kowa Party, who are among the parties waiting to be attended to.

The national chairman of Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDA), Shitu Kabir, said that the party is contesting governorship election in 17 states.

"We just submitted the nomination forms, you can see that because they gave a long time, every party complied. I want to commend the INEC for having this type of timetable that has helped the parties. Everything was peaceful," he said.

An official of the United Progressive Party (UPP) who does not want his name in print said that the party is fielding candidates in 18 states for the governorship election and 179 State House of Assembly seats.