Nigeria: Police Arrest 3 for Raping Minor, Theft

The Gombe Police Command has arrested three suspected criminals for allegedly raping an eight- year-old girl, house breaking, trespass and stealing.

The police said this in a statement signed by the command's spokesperson, DSP Marry Malum, in Gombe, yesterday.

The command said that the arrests were made at different occasions.

It said that a 45-year-old Umar Garba of Bamusa quarters, Gombe, was arrested on Oct 26 for allegedly raping an eight- year-old girl.

According to the statement, investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victim, on her way back from school, with a token and had carnal knowledge of her severally.

It said that the suspect had been charged to court.

Another suspect, Nicholas Mbah, aged 21 years of Bolari quarters, Gombe, was arrested for alleged house breaking, theft and impersonation.

"The suspect carted away Honda Civic vehicle with Reg no AA794 BLG and some valuable properties and took it to Jos, Plateau State for disposal.

"In a bid to authenticate the validity of the vehicle before buying, the buyer contacted Plateau State Internal Revenue Service and the police were informed and immediately responded to recover the vehicle and arrest the suspect," she said.

The command also said that one Lucas Jones, aged 41 years of Federal University Kashere (FUK), was arrested for an alleged offence of house breaking and theft.

"The suspect was arrested with items he could not give satisfactory explanation of.

"Investigation revealed that the suspect carted away the items from FUK ICT centre."

The command said that the exhibits recovered from him include, one Peugeot motor vehicle with Reg No AA 587 BLG, two air conditioners, seven cartridges, one central processing unit and keyboard.

It said that the arrests were successful as a result of the synergy between the police and the public.

The command also appealed to people in the state to continue to partner, cooperate and assist the police with useful information that would help in serving the community better. - Agency Reports