Nigeria: NHIs - My Suspension a Coup Against Transparency - Yusuf

The executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf has described his suspension by the Governing Board as a coup against transparency adding that the suspension was to prevent him from exposing corruption at the agency.

This is as the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the crisis has invited the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele to furnish it with their knowledge and happenings in the agency.

In his presentation at the hearing yesterday, Prof. Yusuf noted that he was suspended on October 18th, 2018 because it was the day he was due to present to the Board a report of the violation of the public procurement processes at the agency.

He alleged that his suspension was because he refused to release N975million to the Ministry of Health saying "this led to the setting up of a panel to probe me and the panel delivered as the panelists were given N19m and even the security too were given money.

The Executive Secretary described his suspension as "a preemptive coup against transparency" as it was carried out the day he was due to present report on the violation of due process at NHIS as well as forensic result on the activities of HMOs.

"Why was I suspended on October 18 and not 19the October? On the 18th of October was the day I was going to present a result of the forensic audit of the activities of HMOs.

"18th of October was nothing but preemptive coup at the NHIS. It was a gang up to stop my fight against corruption", he stated.

He also urged the committee to invite Anti-graft agencies- ICPC and the EFCC, which according to him, had given him a clean bill of health on the allegations leveled against.

He said, "Due to the criminal nature of these allegations, there are anti-graft agencies such as the EFCC and the ICPC and I would like this honourable committee to invite them.

"These are all allegations that have been recycled. They were all instigated by the ICPC and EFCC; and they found nothing and I was cleared. They wrote to me clearing me", he stated.

On the alleged contracts he awarded to his associates as Executive Secretary of the agency, he denied and dismissed such conflict of interests.

He further asserted that the procurement process in the award of contract in the agency was transparent as about 28 companies were involved in the tendering and contact selection process before a preferred contractor Lubek Nigeria Ltd was chosen by the agency for contract execution.

On his part, the minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, who was represented by permanent secretary, Alhaji Abdulaziz Abdullahi insisted that the ES was suspended for his financial misappropriation and disregard for due process.

Adewole listed more than ten infractions which includes approval of N210m contract for electronic media and how he 'single handedly made his brother media consultant to NHIS. "All the allegations levelled against him are 100percent correct as all the panel's recommendations were perpetuated.