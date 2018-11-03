Nigeria: Army Varsity Depicts PMB's High Premium on Education - VC

Maiduguri — The acting vice chancellor of the newly established Nigerian Army University, Biu, Professor David Iliya Malgwi, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari's laying of the foundation for the take-off of the University connotes the high premium his administration places on education.

This is even as the vice chancellor requested for federal government's intervention on rehabilitation of roads linking the university with the various states of northeast saying that intervention on the road networks would play a great role in the life of the institution.

Professor Malgwi stated this during the week at the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, in Biu local government area of Borno State.

He used the occasion to appeal to the federal government and all its agencies for adequate funding of the unique university so as to achieve its physical as well as operational master plan in record time.

He also said the university is extending a hand of partnership to the private sector to share in its success story, which is sure to be heard in the nearest future.

The Army Varsity Vice Chancellor said: "Let me thank Mr President for finding time out of your busy schedule to perform the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of this University. We sincerely cherish your presence because it connotes the high premium this government places on Education.

"This University represents the future of Nigeria's self-reliance in the area of science and technology as well as research and training in all fields of human endeavour using modern teaching approaches to equip students with the tools to live and work in the 21st century.

"Biu, the host of the University, is also lucky to be a junction town with five major roads leading to state capitals and beyond; Biu- Maiduguri, Biu - Damaturu, Biu - Gombe, Biu - Gombi - Yola, and Biu Numan - Jalingo. Unfortunately, all these road networks are in deplorable condition.

"Sir, the university wishes to kindly request for federal government intervention as these road networks will play great role in the life of this institution," professor Malgwi added.

He also used the opportunity to appreciate the chief of army staff and the chairman of NAUB Governing Council, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, for his untiring commitment to the development of the institution.

Continuing, Professor Malgwi said: "Your desire to have a professionally responsive and well equipped Nigerian Army in the discharge of its required duties; and, the improvement of army/civilian relationship no doubt fuelled the need to initiate such a lofty project.

"The academia thank you immensely for thinking education, the key to unlocking all the potentials that the future of this great nation holds," he further said.

Speaking during the ceremony, Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, said establishment of the University would play a pivotal role in catapulting people of Borno and northeast region to a knowledge-driven world.

"The siting of this University in Borno will enhance science and technology as well as promote employment. The beauty of the University is that the admission structure is 75 per cent civilians and 25 per cent military and paramilitary. The choice of Biu in locating the university is wonderful because of its strategic locations to the northeastern states.

"The government and people of Borno State will support this University in which ever way we can. I thank the chief of army staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, for his commitment to the course of humanity," Shettima said.